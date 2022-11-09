Telangana

SCR GM inspects Secunderabad-Ramagundam section

SCR General Manager A.K. Jain on Tuesday embarked on a rear-window inspection from Secunderabad to Ramagundam of the Secunderabad division accompanied by divisional railway manager A.K. Gupta and other senior officials.

Track maintenance and speed capacity of the track were checked during the tour after which he conducted a detailed inspection of Ramagundam railway station to review passenger amenities available and discussed further developments with the officials.

Mr. Jain visited the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd office and held a meeting with the officials. Later, the general manager also inspected the railway line works at NTPC and other sidings to discuss plans for strengthening freight traffic, said a press release.


