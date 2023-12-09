HamberMenu
SCR GM inaugurates new facilities in ZRTI

December 09, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inaugurated digital boards, Hindi App, Trainee Resource Management System (TRMS), conference hall and IT Lab at the Zonal Training Research Institute (ZRTI), Moula Ali, on Thursday.

At the institute’s 51st annual day celebrations, Mr. Jain hailed the institute’s role in providing training to frontline staff such as station masters, commercial clerks etc. The training capacity has also been enhanced by moving into a hybrid model from an off-line method.

ZRTI principal G. Yadagiri said the institute has started transforming from mono-discipline to multi-discipline on introduction of ‘Dhruthi’ and special courses on ethical leadership. About 5,767 candidates have been trained within a span of 11 months, which is an all-time record. Training was also imparted to trainees from East Coast Railway and North Central Railway, he added.

Mr. Jain also released the SCR operating manual, ZRTI’s annual magazine and awarded the academic toppers with medal and certificate of merit. Senior officials were present, said a press release.

Special trains to Sabarimala

Meanwhile, the SCR has announced running of four additional Sabarimala special trains between various destinations.

These trains consist of first AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, AC III tier economy, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

