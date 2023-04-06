SCR gets new additional general manager

April 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway’s principal chief operations manager R. Dhananjayulu assumed charge as additional general manager (AGM) at Rail Nilayam on Thursday. He belongs to the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). He began his career as area officer-Vasco and has worked in various capacities in operations, safety and commercial departments during his tenure. He was senior divisional operations manager-Hyderabad and Vijayawada divisions; secretary to GM; and divisional railway manager-Vijayawada division. He was nominated as Officer on Special Duty for the formation of South Coast Railway, said a press release.