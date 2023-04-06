HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR gets new additional general manager

April 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway’s principal chief operations manager R. Dhananjayulu assumed charge as additional general manager (AGM) at Rail Nilayam on Thursday. He belongs to the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). He began his career as area officer-Vasco and has worked in various capacities in operations, safety and commercial departments during his tenure. He was senior divisional operations manager-Hyderabad and Vijayawada divisions; secretary to GM; and divisional railway manager-Vijayawada division. He was nominated as Officer on Special Duty for the formation of South Coast Railway, said a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.