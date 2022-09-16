SCR gets ‘Green Co’ certifications

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 16, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DRM of Secunderabad Abhay Kumar Gupta receiving the certification. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SCR’s four establishments and a railway station received ‘Green Co Certifications’ from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during IGBC Green Crusaders, as part of World Green Building Week Celebrations at CII Sohrabji Green Business Centre at Hi-Tec City.

The Green Co Certification of Hyderabad station was received by DRM-Secunderabad Abhay Kumar Gupta and other Green Co Ratings by the respective establishment heads.

The awards were Hyderabad Railway Station - Green Co Platinum Rating, Carriage Repair Shop, Tirupati - Green Co Gold Rating, Diesel Loco Shed, Moulali - Green Co Gold Rating, Electric loco shed, Kazipet - Green Co Silver Rating and Diesel loco shed, Vijayawada - Green Co Silver Rating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An official spokesman informed that Nampally station has been developed as a commuter-friendly one with facilities for the differently-abled and senior citizens, adequate green cover to protect and promote biodiversity. There is 100% LED lights coverage in the interior and exterior areas, initiative to reduce the heat island effect by covering 87% of roof area covered with SRI paints, solar panels, and other energy efficient measures.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With reusage of rainwater/recycled water, the station is saving approximately an amount of ₹7.8 lakh per year. The Green measures taken at the service buildings are in terms of energy conservation, material conservation, recycling, utilisation of renewable energy, Green House Gases (GHG) reduction, water conservation, solid and liquid waste management, and green cover, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app