SCR gets ₹9,125 crore funding this year

Present allocation is an increase of 30%

The South Central Railway (SCR) got a 30% increased allocation in this year’s Union Budget at ₹9,125 crore for new lines, doubling, tripling and electrification works compared to ₹7,049 crore last year. Telangana got ₹3,048 crore, which is 26% more while Andhra Pradesh ₹7,032 crore or 21% more, said General Manager Sanjeev Kishore on Thursday.

“There has been a consistent rise in allocation for infrastructure works for both Telugu States in the last few years to the tune of 2.5 to three times since 2014.

The zone will be getting the second generation Vande Bharat modern train sets and stations development too will be taken up,” he told a virtual media conference.Significant decisions include ₹325 crore for modernising Secunderabad, Nellore and Tirupati stations, ₹70 crore for development of Cherlapalli new terminal station in capital and ₹58 crore for wagon repair unit at Kazipet. Other allocations for key railway lines are:

₹163 crore for Bhadrachalam – Sattupalli 54 km new line taken up jointly with the Singareni Collieries of which 25.10 km Bhadrachalam-Chandurugonda section was completed; ₹160 crore for 151 km Manoharabad-Kothapalli with TS sharing 1/3rd cost and free land where 32-km Manoharabad-Gajwel was completed and ₹41 crore for 17- km Akkannapet-Medak with 50% sharing by TS and free land and works are nearing completion.

₹289 crore for 244 km Munirabad–Mahabubnagar of which 66 km is in TS (₹452 crore) and remaining 178 km in Karnataka. Section of 40 km Devarakadra-Makthal completed and commissioned while 26 km between Krishna-Makthal is in progress.

Tenders have been finalised for the Kazipet coach workshop also, the GM said.

₹ 1,501 crore 309-km Nadikudi–Srikalahasti with 50% cost by AP and free land of which 46 km between New Piduguralla to Savalyapuram was completed; ₹358 crore for 57 km Kotipalli–Narsapur with 25% cost shared by AP where major bridges on Gowthami, Vynatheya and Vashista rivers were under construction. About ₹289 crore for 255 km Kadapa-Bengaluru with 21 km Kadapa–Pendlimarri commissioned.

Doubling / third line & bypass lines: ₹592.5 crore for 220-km Kazipet-Vijayawada third line project with 17.5-km Vijayawada - Kondapalli section nearing completion; ₹550.43 crore for 201- km Kazipet-Balharshah third line project with 50-km Raghavapuram – Potkapalli and Wirur-Manikgarh completed and ₹150 crore allotted for 85-km Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling & electrification of which 60 km between Umadanagar-Gollapalli completed.₹1,681 crore for 221 km Vijayawada- Gudivada / Machilipatnam-Bhimavaram /Narsapur–Nidadavolu doubling and electrification with 50% sharing by AP. 144 km completed on Vijayawada-Gudivada -Bhimavaram Town & Gudivada- Machilipatnam.

₹1,000 crore for 288 km Vijayawada-Gudur third line project with works starting between Gudur- Bitragunta, Karavadi- Bitragunta and Krishna Canal - Karavadi simultaneously. Section of 50 km Kavali- Ulavapadu, 25 km Talamanchi – Srivenkateswarapalem completed..₹803 crore allotted for 401 km Guntur – Guntakal doubling project with 92 km between Nallapadu- Satalur, Edduladoddi-Dhone and Kurichedu- Gajjelakonda completed and ₹100 crore allotted for 91-km Gooty-Dharmavaram doubling project, with 57-km works between Gooty-Taticherla & Zangalapalle-Chigicherla completed Further, ₹407.47 crore allotted for construction of by-pass lines at Vijayawada (19.5 km), Kazipet (10.65 km), Renigunta (9.6 km), Wadi (7.6 km) and Gooty (3.8 km). Another ₹888 crore sanctioned for the gauge conversion project for 473 km Akola – Khandwa – Mhow – Ratlam of which 43 km between Akola – Akot completed.

Electrification: ₹229 crore for 783 km Manmad – Mudkhed – Dhone with 67 km between Dharmavaram – Kadiri completed; ₹109 crore for 269 km Parli Vaijnath - Vikarabad with 105 km Vikarabad – Khanapur completed; ₹39 crore 95 km Lingampet Jagityal - Nizamabad with 51 km Jagityal-Mortad completed.