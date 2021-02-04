SCR gets ₹ 7,222 crore to focus on infrastructure, safety projects

Hyderabad

04 February 2021 20:40 IST

Key projects in both Telugu States get substantial funds in the latest railway budget

Telangana railway projects got ₹ 2,420 crore while Andhra Pradesh got ₹ 5,812 crore for the next financial year to take up new infrastructure and safety works. Telangana’s allocation is 118% more than the average of last five years from 2014-20 at ₹1,110 crore a year whereas for AP the hike is 105% higher than the average of ₹2,830 crore during the same period.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya told a virtual press conference on Thursday that most key projects in both Telugu States got substantial funds in the latest railway budget with ₹ 7,222 crore allotted for infrastructure works as against ₹7,024 crore last year for new lines, doubling, third line and bypass line works.

Electrification works got ₹ 617 crore, safety works got ₹672 crore, track renewal got ₹ 862 crore while the indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) will be used on the Bidar-Parli Vaijnath-Parbhani and Manmad-Nanded-Secunderabad-Dhone-Guntakal sections investing ₹60 crore.

Funds were allotted to following ongoing projects — ₹1,144.4 crore for 309 km Nadikudi–Srikalahasti new line project out of total cost of ₹2,289 crore, 46 km between Piduguralla to Savalyapuram completed; ₹ 325 crore allotted for 151 km Manoharabad–Kothapalli new line project out of ₹ 1,160 crore with first 32 km from Manoharabad–Gajwel completed. “We will be completing the entire line in the next four years in stages of 11.5 km, 32.6 km, 37 km and 39 km between Gajwel and Siddipet,” said the GM.

About ₹ 267 crore was allotted for 54 km Bhadrachalam–Sattupalli new line project out of ₹928 crore; ₹ 187 crore allotted for 57 km ₹2,120 crore Kotipalli–Narsapur new line project involving construction of major bridges on Gowthami, Vynatheya and Vashista rivers. Another ₹ 149 crore was allotted for 244 km ₹1,723 crore Munirabad–Mahbubnagar new line project — section between 40 km Devarakadra–Makthal commissioned and 26 km between Krishna–Makthal are in fast progress.

Akkannapet – Medak 17 km 118 crore new line project got ₹83.6 crore while ₹ 36 crore was allotted for 255 km ₹2,706 crore Kadapa–Bengaluru new line project with 21 km Kadapa–Pendlimarri commissioned. The 221 km ₹1,504 crore Vijayawada–Gudivada/ Machilipatnam-Bhimavaram/Narsapur–Nidadavolu doubling and electrification got ₹1,200 crore sections between 89 km Uppaluru–Bhimavaram Town and 35 km between Gudivada–Machilipatnam was commissioned.

Vijaywada-Gudur 288 km ₹3,549 crore third line got ₹800 crore allotted while 201 km ₹2,603 crore Kazipet–Balharshah third line got ₹475 crore project with 22 km between Raghavapuram-Kolanur completed. Bypass lines at Vijayawada, Kazipet, Renigunta, Wadi, Gooty and Motumarri got ₹426 crore. Guntur-Guntakal 401 km doubling got ₹364 crore of ₹3,631 crore with 31 km of Nallapadu–Satalur and 27 km of Endekallu–Dhone done.

Third line for Kazipet–Vijayawada got 333 crore of ₹1,953 crore for 220 km and 17.5 km Vijayawada–Kondapalli section is nearing completion. Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar doubling project of 85 km and ₹774 crore received ₹100 crore with 30 km section between Shadnagar–Gollapalli completed. The GM said around 400 km of electrification and 300 km of doubling work is going to be done this year till March-end.