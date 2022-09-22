SCR gets 3 energy efficient awards

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 22, 2022 21:24 IST

South Central Railway has been awarded with Energy Efficient Unit Awards for three administrative units of the zone by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 23rd National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management - 2022 during the Energy Efficiency summit held at New Delhi on Thursday. Hyderabad DRM Sharat Chandrayan received the award for Kacheguda railway station building and senior divisional electrical engineers along with other officials received awards for Hyderabad Bhavan and Lingampalli Railway station buildings, said a press release.

