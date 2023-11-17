SCR ferried 15.75 crore passengers from April to October

November 17, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) has ferried 15.75 crore passengers, including 14.32 crore passengers in general and sleeper coaches (90.9%), and 1.43 crore in AC compartments. This is an increase by 1.01 crore in non-AC coaches and 27 lakh extra passengers in AC coaches from April to October 2023 when compared to the same period last year.

About 664 trains per day have been operated to facilitate passengers from different regions - 349 are mail/express trains; 209 are passenger specials trains and 106 are MMTS train services. Nationwide, the Indian Railways is currently operating 10,748 trains per day and transported a total of 372 crore of passengers in general and sleeper class coaches, where as the number of passengers travelled in AC coaches during the same period is 18.2 crore.

During the current financial year up to October, 38 crore passengers have travelled additionally in non-AC coaches (general & sleeper) and 3.1 crore passengers travelled in AC coaches when compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year, said an official release on Thursday.

Sabarimala specials

Meanwhile, the SCR will be running the following special trains: 07121 Secunderabad - Kollam 2.40 p.m. (Sunday) 11.55 a.m. (Monday) on November 19, 07122 Kollam - Secunderabad 2.30 a.m. (Tuesday) 10 a.m. (Wednesday) Nov. 21, 07119 Narsapur-Kottayam 3.50 p.m.(Sunday) 4.50 p.m. (Monday) Nov. 19, and 07120 Kottayam – Narsapur 7 p.m. (Monday) 9 p.m. (Tuesday) Nov. 20

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Mavelikera stations in both the directions.

Narsapur – Kottayam – Narsapur specials halts will be at: Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.