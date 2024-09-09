SCR felicitates six personnel for detecting breaches on time

South Central Railway (SCR) felicitated and awarded ‘Certificate of Merit’ to six patrolling personnel for their alertness in timely detection of breaches in tracks during last week’s heavy rains averting a major mishap between the sections of Kesamudram-and Intekanne and Tallapusapalle and Mahabubabad sections.

Trackmen G. Mohan (Nekkonda), B. Jagadeesh (Mahbubabad), K. Krishna (Mahbubabad), bridgeman B. Zail Singh (Mahbubabad), junior engineer V. Saida Naik (Mahbubabad) and section engineer P. Raja Mouli (Mahbubabad) were given away the awards by General Manager Arun Kumar Jain at the Rail Nilayam on Monday.

Mr. Jain also held a detailed review meeting on safety of train operations across the zone and called for intensification of field inspections focusing on availability and functioning of safety related items and station assets etc,.

All the field staff should maintain safety related registers and records as per the provisions and follow the safe working practices to ensure safe running of trains. The availability of safety items such fire extinguishers and smoke detectors etc., should be checked.

There should be proper monitoring of the stabling the empty rakes in the yards to avoid any miscreant activities and supervisors concerned should look out for unusual field level activity. Complaints related to safety should be attended immediately, said a press release.

