SCR extends QR code payments in all stations

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that the QR code facility has been enabled at all the ticketing counters, even at general booking counters at all stations to encourage digital payments and reduce the monetary transactions.

An official release said that devices have been provided at ticketing counters of all the stations across the zone right outside the ticket window. After all the relevant details for issuing tickets are fed into the system, before accepting the payment, QR code is displayed on these devices and the same can be scanned by the passenger through the payment apps present in mobile phone.

After confirmation of receipt of the amount, the ticket will be generated and issued to the passenger. This facility of cashless transaction to the rail users which has been implemented initially at major counters of important stations will now be extended to all the counters.

No bed rolls

Linen/bed rolls will not be supplied for the following special trains which were announced earlier, as detailed below: 07169 Narsapur – Secunderabad August 18; 07170 Secunderabad – Narsapur August 19; 07187 Kakinada Town - Secunderabad August 15; 17, 19; 07188 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town August 14, 16, 18, 20; 07417 Tirupati – Nagarsol August 14; 07418 Nagarsol – Tirupati August 15; 07653 Kacheguda – Tirupati August 14; 16 and 07654 Tirupati – Kacheguda August 15, 17. .

SCR is observing the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ across all the six divisions with special photo exhibitions set up at 33 stations to bring awareness to the travelling public about the pain and sufferings of Indians during the partition.

The stations include: Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Hi-Tech City, Manchiryal, Kazipet, Warangal, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tuni, Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Machilipatnam, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Gudur, Nellore, Guntur, Nallapadu, Nandyal, Nalgonda, Markapur Road, Giddalur, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Narasaraopet, Guntakal, Gooty, Renigunta and Nanded stations.

DRM Hyderabad Bhartesh Kumar Jain inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday on platform No. 10 of Secunderabad station while DRM Hyderabad Lokesh Vishnoi did the honours at platform No. 01 at Kacheguda station. The respective DRMs opened them in their divisions, the release added.

