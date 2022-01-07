SCR enhances sectional speeds of upto 130 kmph in 2,824 track km

South Central Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 20:32 IST

Focus on freight increased parcel revenue by 2.5 times last year

South Central Railway (SCR), during the course of last year, has increased the sectional speed to 130 kmph in a total of 2,824 km track route under its jurisdiction, including along the high density network of about 264 km between Secunderabad-Kazipet, besides also constructing 227.5 km railway line and electrifying 657 km, as part of the infrastructure enhancement, informed senior officials on Friday.

The increase in speeds upto 130 kmph have also been made applicable in the Golden Quadrilateral route for round 1,072 track km between Renigunta-Wadi and Golden Diagonal route for about 1,488 track km between Balharshah–Kazipet–Vijayawada–Gudur. The Train collision Avoidance system (TCAS) has been extended further to 948 km covering 92 locations over the zone. Other safety measures which received top priority are removing the manned level crossings at 107 locations and attaining top position in the track maintenance works among all zones across the country to an extent of 14,468 km.

Among the key new lines completed are: Bhadrachalam–Chandurugonda — 25 km; double lines were completed to an extent of 120.5 km in the following sections: Pendekallu–Edduladoddi — 8.5 km, Falaknuma–Umdanagar–Shadnagar — 44 km, Gajjalakonda–Kurichedu — 25 km, Vijayawada–Uppaluru — 17 km and Gooty–Kalluru — 26 km.

Advertising

Advertising

Third line of 82 km completed between Kolanur–Potkapalli — 8 km, Ulavapadu–Kavali — 30 km, Wirur–Manikgarh — 19 km and Talamanchi–Srivenkateshwarapalem — 25 km. The zone straddles both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with parts of Maharastra too.

Major yard modifications were done at Rajahmundry with construction of two more platform lines and Tirupati with one extra platform line. A 2.1 km of critical bypass line was done at Motumari constructed along with a cabin and overhead electric equipment alignment, they explained.

In the freight segment, 7.77 crore litres of milk was transported from Renigunta to Delhi in 2021 with exclusive milk specials — Doodh Durontos. Overall, 13 crore litres of milk was moved to the nation’s capital. With 546 exclusive‘Kisan Rails’ about 1.77 lakh tonnes of agricultural produce was transported from different stations with Nagarsol station alone transporting more than one lakh tonnes.

Focus on freight also gave scope for a high parcel revenue of ₹207.9 crore, almost 2.5 times more than the earnings of the previous year which is ₹84.19 crore. Average number of trains handled in a day at interchange has improved from 204 in 2019 to 258 trains in 2021, said senior officials.

In the rolling stock, quick watering facility at Secunderabad station was introduced which meant three stations have this service and automatic coach washing plants are operational at both Secunderabad and Hyderabad stations. Modern and safe 288 LHB coaches were introduced in 35 trains taking the overall number to 1,295.

Green initiatives

SCR has installed 685 kWp capacity solar panels last year taking the total capacity to 7800 kWp, sewage treatment plant at Kazipet with recycling capacity 50 kilo litres per day and effluent treatment plants at Tirupati workshop with the capacity of 30 kilo liters per day were initiated along with five new water recycling plants with capacity of 1,200 kilo litres per day. Plastic crushing machines were installed in 75 stations.

COVID

Major railway hospitals at Lalaguda, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Tirupati and Kazipet were strengthened with 660 beds, 250 isolation beds and 1,017 quarantine beds made ready at different locations. Oxygen generation plants were commissioned at Nanded and Mettuguda health unit also, apart from the five major hospitals. About 60 additional doctors and 211 paramedical staff have been engaged, the officials added.