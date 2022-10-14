SCR electrifies 221-km stretch on Vijayawada-Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu route

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday announced the commissioning of the entire doubling project with electrification for a 221-km stretch on the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu routes.

The final stretch of electrification between Aravalli and Nidadavolu for 32.8 km was recently completed, marking the completion of the project. This enables the operation of train services running through this route with electric traction on an end-to-end basis, an SCR spokesperson said.

The project was sanctioned in 2011-12 at an estimated cost of ₹3,000 crore, and was executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The electrification of this entire section includes both the existing single line and double line.

Works have been completed in five phases — Vijayawada-Moturu, Moturu-Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram-Narsapur. This double line helps in facilitating introduction of more passenger trains and will also leverage the economy by boosting the transport of agriculture and aquaculture products.

This line also serves as a viable alternate railway line for the coastal rail corridor between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, informed General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain.