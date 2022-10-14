SCR electrifies 221-km stretch on Vijayawada-Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu route

This will facilitate introduction of more passenger trains and will also leverage the economy by boosting the transport of agriculture and aquaculture products

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 14, 2022 19:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday announced the commissioning of the entire doubling project with electrification for a 221-km stretch on the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu routes.

The final stretch of electrification between Aravalli and Nidadavolu for 32.8 km was recently completed, marking the completion of the project. This enables the operation of train services running through this route with electric traction on an end-to-end basis, an SCR spokesperson said.

The project was sanctioned in 2011-12 at an estimated cost of ₹3,000 crore, and was executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The electrification of this entire section includes both the existing single line and double line.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Works have been completed in five phases — Vijayawada-Moturu, Moturu-Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram-Narsapur. This double line helps in facilitating introduction of more passenger trains and will also leverage the economy by boosting the transport of agriculture and aquaculture products.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This line also serves as a viable alternate railway line for the coastal rail corridor between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, informed General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Hyderabad
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app