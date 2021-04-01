SCR electrified 750 km track despite COVID restrictions

SCR commissions electrification of 750 track kms in 2020-21 across three States - A.P. Telangana and Maharashtra.

HYDERABAD

01 April 2021 18:53 IST

Majority of work taken up in new sections, across three States -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra

South Central Railway on Thursday claimed that it has electrified 750 track km on its rail network during the financial year 2020-21.

Importantly, 612 track km of this have been electrified in the new sections, while around 64 track kms of double lines and 69 track kms of third lines have also been electrified. This achievement is particularly remarkable as the works were carried across the zone, inspite of the COVID-19 pandemic, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

The pace of electrification continued right up to the last week of the financial year with the electrification works being carried out for 182 track kms across the three states in SCR — A.P., TS and Maharashtra. While, Umdanagar–Falaknuma and Vikarabad–Kohir sections were electrified in Telanagana during this period, Tenali–Repalle and Kavalai–Ulawapadu (third line) sections were electrified in Andhra Pradesh and Akola–Lohad sections were electrified in Maharashtra.

Sections electrified in TS are Lingampet Jagityal–Mortad — 50.50 km, Vikarabad–Kohir — 44.82 km, Medchal–Manoharabad — 13.08 km, Falaknuma–Umdanagar — 13.69 km, Raghavapuram–Kolanur — 30 km, Kolanur–Potakapalli — 12 km

Mr. Mallya complimented the proactive involvement of railway officials and coordination with the electrification authorities. He stressed on timely completion of pre-electrification works and advance planning of schedule for traffic blocks to carry forward this momentum in this financial year too.

Meticulous planning and duly taking all the COVID related precautions helped in doing the mammoth task, which will help SCR in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change in traction power, reduced enroute detention of both coaching and freight trains, improves average speed of the trains, provides environment-friendly means of powering the trains, while saving fuel costs at the same time, said Chief Public Relations Officer Ch.Rakesh in a press release on Thursday.