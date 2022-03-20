SCR earns ₹ 200 crore from parcel traffic

SCR has earned revenue of ₹200 crore by loading 4.78 lakh tones of parcels in the current financial year 2021-2022 (up to March 19) as against the total annual parcel revenue of ₹108.3 crore in 2020-21. This was due to the customer friendly initiatives like advance booking facility, timetabled parcel trains and efforts of Business Development Units (BDU) teams at divisional and zonal levels.

Innovative concepts such as Kisan Rail and Doodh Duronto for transporting farm products and milk played a crucial role as small consignments were also accepted for safe, secure, economical and fastest transport mode. The 473 Kisan specials transported 1.57 lakh tonnes generating ₹72.67 crore and Doodh Duronto transported 7.22 crore liters of milk generating ₹34.03 crore. In addition, ₹73.62 crore was earned from non-leased traffic wherein parcels were transported by both regular passenger carrying trains and time-tabled parcel special trains, said an official release.