SCR earns ₹14,265 crore in 21-22

South Central Railway has registered gross earnings of ₹14,265 crore in financial year 2021-22, a 44% growth as compared to the previous year and passengers count has crossed 100 million with earnings growing by 205% to ₹2,975 crore, said general manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain on Wednesday.

Freight revenue has seen ₹12,317 crore with highest freight loading of 117.8 Million Tonnes (MTs) and best-ever parcel revenue of ₹206 crore, he said, at the 67th railway week celebrations.

The GM’s overall best performance efficiency shield was presented to Secunderabad and Nanded divisions jointly, which were received by DRMs A.K. Gupta and Upinder Singh, respectively.

Among the national award winners are Prashant Kumar (mechanical), M. Basava Raj (commercial), K. Harikishore (commercial), G.R. Kishore (electrical), Boya Thirupal (S&T), D. Narendra Varma (commercial), M. Jayaprakash Reddy (engineering), T. Rajasekhara Prasad (operating), R. Pattabhiramana (construction) and S. Satyanarayana (accounts). Another 35 zonal level efficiency shields were presented to various divisions and workshops of the zone, said a press release.