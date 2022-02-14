SCR does 100 mn tonnes freight, carries 100 mn passengers

There has been an increase in loading of all types of commodities than the previous financial year

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that it has crossed a major milestone this financial year by loading 100 Million Tonnes (MTs) in the freight segment and 100 million passengers in the passenger segment overcoming the pandemic challenges on Sunday.

There has been an increase in loading of all types of commodities than the previous financial year helping it to surpass the freight loading levels of the pre- covid times with 48 MTs of loading being contributed from various customers including Singareni Collieries Ltd, Western Coal Fields, etc.

Cement loading has been 28.32MTs, steel plants raw material 3.76 MTs, containers 1.85MTs, foodgrains 7.16MTs, fertilizers 5.47MTs and others 5.47 MTs have contributed to the higher loads, said an official spokesman on Monday.

While all the Express Trains under its purview in reserved segment have been resumed, care has been taken to introduce passenger trains to meet the demands of unreserved segment in all sections helping in moving the 100 million passengers.

In the current financial year, 60% of the passenger traffic was from the reserved segment and the rest 40% by the unreserved segment, said General Manager Sanjeev Kishore and expressed his appreciation to the respective teams.

It was also stated that services between Medchal-Umdanagar, Secunderabad-Medchal and Kacheguda-Kurnool have been resumed, the spokesman added.