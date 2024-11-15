 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR deploys latest version of ‘Kavach’ on 63 km in Telangana

Published - November 15, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday (November 15) announced that the indigenously developed automatic train Protection system ‘Kavach’ (the latest 4.0 version) has been successfully commissioned along 63 route km (Rkm) on the Sanatnagar–Vikarabad section.

Kavach 3.2 has been commissioned on Nagarsol-Mudkhed-Dharmabad-Nizamabad-Secunderabad-Kurnool City-Dhone–Guntakal section for 959 Rkm; Vikarabad–Bidar section for 90 Rkm and Vikarabad–Wadi section for 112 Rkm. This apart, it has been commissioned on Bidar–Parli Vaijnath–Parbhani section for 241 Rkm, said an official release.

In total, Kavach has been implemented for a distance of 1,465 Rkm within the SCR, and it has been a pioneer in adopting the technology, developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian industry, as it was closely associated with its implementation since development stage.

The Railways Ministry has now approved installing ‘Kavach’ 4.0 in 10,000 locomotives across the country. The latest version will further enhance safety of train operations and will help in rapid installation throughout the network in a few years.

The system will help avoid direct collision between trains through direct loco-to-loco communication, automatically applies brakes if the loco pilot fails to do so, displays line-side signal in loco pilot’s cab, auto whistles at level crossing gates, etc.

Kavach development timeline
1. 2014-15: Pilot project planned for a 250 km section on SCR.
2. 2015-16: First field trials on passenger trains.
3. 2017-18: Finalisation of Kavach specification version 3.2.
4. 2018-19: Three firms approved by RDSO.
5. July 2020: Kavach declared the national ATP system.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.