SCR crosses ₹500 crore mark in monthly passenger revenue in May

South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its best-ever monthly performance in both passenger and freight segments in May by crossing the ₹500 crore mark in monthly passenger revenue for the first time and achieved the originating passenger revenue of ₹513.41 crore.

The previous best was ₹467.82 crore, which was earned in April this year. Similarly, the zone has transported 12.517 million tonnes of originating freight last month, the highest ever. The previous best was 12.370 MTs in March, said an official release.

About 26.11 million passengers travelled during this period which means a growth of 24%. Apart from regular trains, 538 trips of special trains were run to meet the additional rush during summer to transport an additional 4.65 lakh passengers generating ₹36.52 crore revenue.

On the freight segment, the 12.517 MTs of freight loading is the best-ever freight loading achieved for any month in any financial year or nearly 7% more than the corresponding loading recorded last year. Simultaneously, freight revenue has grown by 14% during this year that is ₹1,213.36 crore compared to ₹1,065.15 crore in May 2022.

Coal continued to lead the growth in the overall freight loading registering 7% growth and contributing 6.484 MTs of loading. Other significant commodities that have contributed towards overall freight loading include cement (3.106 MTs), foodgrains (0.444 MTs), fertilizers (0.740 MTs), iron ore (0.363 MTs) and containers (0.211 MTs), among others, the release added.