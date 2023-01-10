SCR crosses 100 MT of freight loading in record time

January 10, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway has surpassed the crucial milestone of loading more than 100 million tonnes of freight in the current financial year, loading a record 100.236 MTs up to Jan. 9, around 11.5 MTs more compared to same period last year. This was achieved in 284 days compared to the previous best of 306 days achieved during 2018-19. Freight earnings also reached to a new high ₹9,755 crore, around 24% more revenue as compared to previous ₹7,870 crore at the same period. Commodity-wise loading includes: 50.35 MT coal (17.7%), 26 MT cement (5%), 5 MT fertilizers (23%) and 18.76 MT other commodities (11%), said a press release on Tuesday.