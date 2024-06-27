GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR constructing 21-km bypass line near Kazipet

Published - June 27, 2024 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) has taken up a major bypass line to ease train movement near the bustling Kazipet junction between Hasanparti Road–Warangal and Hasanparti Road–Kazipet stations. The 21.47 km bypass line is expected to cost ₹125 crore.

Kazipet is a crucial railway junction connecting trains between Secunderabad–New Delhi, Secunderabad/New Delhi–Chennai and Secunderabad–Howrah sections. The steady growth in traffic has lead to saturation of the junction, necessitating a bypass to avoid train detention, according to an official release on Thursday.

The project entails a Rail Under Rail (RUR), three major bridges and 31 minor bridges. Once completed, it will ease train movements in all directions, said SCR general Manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain.

Mr. Arun Kumar began his review of the works with a foot plate inspection of Secunderabad-Kazipet section, wherein he examined safety aspects pertaining to track maintenance, bridges and signalling systems. He later inspected the crew booking lobby and running room at Kazipet station and interacted with loco pilots to take their feedback for further improving the facilities.

The GM also examined the duties of loco staff, safety guidelines in the loco cabin and emergency equipment. The crew was also questioned about the latest safety circulars.

Later, he inspected the redevelopment works at Warangal and Kazipet stations. Both projects are being undertaken as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and are being redeveloped to provide modern passenger amenities.

DRM-Secunderabad Bhartesh Kumar Jain and others were present, added the release.

