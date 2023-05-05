ADVERTISEMENT

SCR completes all-time record electrification of 1,017 km

May 05, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its best-ever performance in electrification of its network completing 1,017 Route Kilometers (RKM), an all-time record in the history of zone and second highest achievement across Indian Railways, in the last financial year of 22-23.

About 286.4 km of electrification has been done under Telangana, 133.7 Rkm under Andhra Pradesh, 546 Rkms under Maharashtra and 50.8 Rkms pertains to Karnataka jurisdiction. The areas covered are in sections: Bhavanapalem – Sattupalli; Manoharabad – Nizamabad; Mahabubnagar – Alampur Road; Kosai – Ambari; Jankampet – Basar in Telangana; Dharmavaram – Kadiri; Aravalli – Nidadavolu; New Piduguralla – Savalyapuram; Alampur - Kurnool City; Gooty Bypass cabin in Andhra Pradesh.

Washim – Purna; Kamalnagar – Parli; Ambari – Mudkhed; Rotegaon – Dinegaon; Parli – Parbhani in Maharastra, and Karnataka region of Hanapur – Kamalnagar. Electrification of railway lines on such huge magnitude has also led to availability of continuous electrified rail connectivity between Secunderabad/Hyderabad to Bengaluru as well as Chennai. It helped in operation of first electrified train in sections like Bhadrachalam – Sattupalli in Telangana, Dharmavaram – Pakala in Andhra Pradesh and Aurangabad to Dinagaon in Maharashtra among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Electrification of these sections helped in seamless movement of trains by avoiding change in traction power and reducing en route detention of both coaching and freight trains. It helps in improving the average speed of the trains, introduce more trains on these sections due to the enhancement of sectional capacity and saves fuel costs, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain.

He said that the major portion of the SCR network is now electrified and progressing swiftly towards achieving 100% electrification of its existing broad gauge lines over its jurisdiction, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US