SCR completes all-time record electrification of 1,017 km

May 05, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its best-ever performance in electrification of its network completing 1,017 Route Kilometers (RKM), an all-time record in the history of zone and second highest achievement across Indian Railways, in the last financial year of 22-23.

About 286.4 km of electrification has been done under Telangana, 133.7 Rkm under Andhra Pradesh, 546 Rkms under Maharashtra and 50.8 Rkms pertains to Karnataka jurisdiction. The areas covered are in sections: Bhavanapalem – Sattupalli; Manoharabad – Nizamabad; Mahabubnagar – Alampur Road; Kosai – Ambari; Jankampet – Basar in Telangana; Dharmavaram – Kadiri; Aravalli – Nidadavolu; New Piduguralla – Savalyapuram; Alampur - Kurnool City; Gooty Bypass cabin in Andhra Pradesh.

Washim – Purna; Kamalnagar – Parli; Ambari – Mudkhed; Rotegaon – Dinegaon; Parli – Parbhani in Maharastra, and Karnataka region of Hanapur – Kamalnagar. Electrification of railway lines on such huge magnitude has also led to availability of continuous electrified rail connectivity between Secunderabad/Hyderabad to Bengaluru as well as Chennai. It helped in operation of first electrified train in sections like Bhadrachalam – Sattupalli in Telangana, Dharmavaram – Pakala in Andhra Pradesh and Aurangabad to Dinagaon in Maharashtra among others.

Electrification of these sections helped in seamless movement of trains by avoiding change in traction power and reducing en route detention of both coaching and freight trains. It helps in improving the average speed of the trains, introduce more trains on these sections due to the enhancement of sectional capacity and saves fuel costs, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain.

He said that the major portion of the SCR network is now electrified and progressing swiftly towards achieving 100% electrification of its existing broad gauge lines over its jurisdiction, said a press release.