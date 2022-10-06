SCR completes 98.7 km between Khanapur-Latur Road electrification

Special Correspondent October 06, 2022 18:46 IST

Special Correspondent October 06, 2022 18:46 IST

The project was sanctioned in the year 2018-19 at an estimated cost of ₹262 crore for 269 Rkm

The project was sanctioned in the year 2018-19 at an estimated cost of ₹262 crore for 269 Rkm

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the completion of a huge stretch of 98.7-route-km electrification at one go between Khanapur-Latur Road stations covering both Karnataka and Maharashtra States on Thursday. This section has been completed as part of Vikarabad - Parli Vaijnath electrification project. With this, a continuous stretch of 204 Rkm stands electrified between Vikarabad - Latur Road. The project was sanctioned in the year 2018-19 at an estimated cost of ₹262 crore for 269 Rkm. While, the stretch between 45 km Vikarabad – Kohir Deccan was commissioned in March, 2021, the stretch between 60.4km Kohir Deccan – Khanapur was completed in January 2021. Out of the present stretch of 98.7 Rkm electrification completed, 46.8 km is in Maharashtra and 51.9 km falls in Karnataka. The electrification of these railway lines will significantly strengthen rail infrastructure in the States of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra and provide seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic, besides reducing the en route detentions. Electrification of railway lines in these sections immensely benefit the Railways by reducing the fuel expenditure, while also being environment friendly, as it reduces the emission of carbon footprints, said an official release.



Our code of editorial values