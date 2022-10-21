SCR completes 152 km doubling, electrification on Guntur-Guntakal route

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 21, 2022 19:38 IST

The SCR has announced that a 25-km doubling and electrification work between Gajjelakonda - Tarlupadu on the Guntur-Guntakal section has been completed and commissioned on Thursday. It is a vital rail link connecting the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh with Rayalaseema region and beyond south. This line passes through Guntur, Prakasham, Palnadu, Nandyal and Kurnool districts connecting the hinterland areas. The overall project is for a distance of 405 km., at ₹3,887 crore, and so far sections between Nallapadu – Satulur (32 km), Maddikera – Pendekallu - Dhone (58 km) and Gajjelakonda - Gundlakamma (37 km) has been completed and commissioned. With the latest work, 152 km stretch of doubling works with electrification has been completed on the Guntur – Guntakal section enabling trains to run at 90 kmph. The works in the balance sections of the project are in fast progress, said a press release.

