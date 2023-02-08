ADVERTISEMENT

SCR commissions key stretch for more trains to run via Mahabubnagar

February 08, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SCR has announced the commissioning of a new broad gauge 12.7-km line between Krishna–Maganoor which is part of the Mahabubnagar-Munirabad new line project on Wednesday. With this, the entire SCR portion of the project has been completed paving the way for running trains via Mahabubnagar and Krishna towards the south.

Official spokesperson Ch. Rakesh said the line is an important stretch of border belt of Telangana and Karnataka. The section also includes 66 km of Devarkadra -Krishna which has been completed and commissioned. The 243.5 km Mahabubnagar-Munirabad new line project was sanctioned with a revised estimated cost of ₹3,543 crore with the section between Devarkadra-Krishna executed by SCR at a revised estimated cost of ₹943 crore.

The 28.3-km section between Devarkadra - Jaklair has been completed in March 2017, the section between Jaklair - Makthal for 11.5 km in August 2020 and the stretch between Makthal - Maganoor for 13.3 km was completed in March 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The section between Devarkadra and Krishna will now become the most accessible route to many important places like Raichur, Guntakal, Bellary, Hubli and Goa from Hyderabad. Iron ore and other bulk commodities such as cement and steel which are now being moved on other routes can now be transported on this alternate route.

The project will help in expanding rail network between Hyderabad and mining belt of Karnataka, benefitting both the passenger and goods traffic, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain. He congratulated the team of officials and staff of Hyderabad division in completion of this vital project of Telangana region as it will help in introduction of more number of passenger trains along with operation of freight trains, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US