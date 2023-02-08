SCR commissions key stretch for more trains to run via Mahabubnagar

February 08, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

SCR has announced the commissioning of a new broad gauge 12.7-km line between Krishna–Maganoor which is part of the Mahabubnagar-Munirabad new line project on Wednesday. With this, the entire SCR portion of the project has been completed paving the way for running trains via Mahabubnagar and Krishna towards the south.

Official spokesperson Ch. Rakesh said the line is an important stretch of border belt of Telangana and Karnataka. The section also includes 66 km of Devarkadra -Krishna which has been completed and commissioned. The 243.5 km Mahabubnagar-Munirabad new line project was sanctioned with a revised estimated cost of ₹3,543 crore with the section between Devarkadra-Krishna executed by SCR at a revised estimated cost of ₹943 crore.

The 28.3-km section between Devarkadra - Jaklair has been completed in March 2017, the section between Jaklair - Makthal for 11.5 km in August 2020 and the stretch between Makthal - Maganoor for 13.3 km was completed in March 2022.

The section between Devarkadra and Krishna will now become the most accessible route to many important places like Raichur, Guntakal, Bellary, Hubli and Goa from Hyderabad. Iron ore and other bulk commodities such as cement and steel which are now being moved on other routes can now be transported on this alternate route.

The project will help in expanding rail network between Hyderabad and mining belt of Karnataka, benefitting both the passenger and goods traffic, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain. He congratulated the team of officials and staff of Hyderabad division in completion of this vital project of Telangana region as it will help in introduction of more number of passenger trains along with operation of freight trains, said a press release.