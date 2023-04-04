SCR commissions 55 km new lines a year in Telangana during 2014-22

April 04, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) commissioned an average 55 km new lines/doubling works a year in Telangana during 2014-22. This was 216% higher than the average 17.4 km a year commissioned during 2009-14.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman in a written reply in Parliament that 229 km new lines, falling fully/partly in the State, were laid during 2014-22. This apart, doubling works for 211 km were taken up.

Five projects, Manoharabad-Kotapalli, Bhadrachallam-Kovvur, Akkannapet-Medak, Bhadrachalam-Satupalli and Multi Modal Transport System phase II, were taken up on a cost sharing basis with the State government at ₹7,350 crore. While the railway spent ₹2,588 crore on these projects, the State Government deposited ₹1,279 crore towards its share.

Of the total requirement of 2,095 hectares of revenue land and 56 hectares of forest land for railway works, 1,918 hectares of revenue land and 41 hectares of forest land had been acquired. Acquisition of the remaining land was in different stages, said the Minister.

About 13 railway infrastructure projects (eight new lines and five doubling), costing ₹30,062 crore, for 2,390 km falling fully/partly in Telangana were in different stage of planning/approval/execution.

The eight new-line projects cover 1,053 km at ₹16,686 crore (of which 221 km was commissioned at ₹3,596 crore), and the five doubling projects cover 1,337 km at ₹13,376 crore (of which 52 km has been commissioned at ₹2,918 crore).

The average budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works, falling fully/partly in the State during 2014-19 was ₹1,110 crore a year. The budget allocation was increased to ₹2,056 crore in 2019-20, ₹2,602 crore in 2020-21, ₹2486 crore in 2021-22 and ₹3,048 crore in 2022-23. Mr. Vaishnaw said ₹4,418 crore has been proposed as budget allocation for this financial year.