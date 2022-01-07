Telangana

SCR clocks record freight handling up to December

SCR has recorded freight loading of 85.49 Million Tonnes (MTs) for the current financial year 2021-22 (up to December), surpassing the target set by the Railway Board. It has also exceeded the previous year’s freight loading by 29.2% when compared with the same period.

Around 41.3 MTs of coal and 23.9 MTs of cement has been transported as also 4.78 MTs of fertilizers and 1.32 MTs of containers, said General Manager Sanjeev Kishore on Friday. He complimented the teams and also highlighted the importance of the traffic facility works for increasing the throughput.

Highest ever parcel loading in the current financial year i.e., 2021-2022 thus far too has been recorded at 3.85 lakh tonnes which is 158% more than the previous year’s parcel loading in the same period, said a press release.


