SCR cautions people against carrying fire crackers in trains

November 08, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) is undertaking checks to prevent carriage of fire crackers/inflammable substances in trains and railway premises as carrying of such items poses grave risk to safety and creates a highly unsafe situation for all the passengers.

General Manager Anil Kumar Jain, in a press release on Tuesday, advised rail passengers not to carry inflammable/explosive materials/fire crackers in trains endangering the safety of passengers and railway assets.

It is also punishable offence under Section 164 & 165 of the Railway Act 1989 - with a fine up to ₹1,000 or three years of imprisonment or both. Passengers have also been requested to inform the railway staff or call security helpline 139 in case they notice fire crackers or any other suspicious/dangerous explosive/inflammable material in trains or at stations,

The Railway Protection Force has also formed special teams/quick reaction teams at all important stations to keep a watch on such passengers and parcel carrying persons duly utilising the services of sniffer dogs and plainclothed staff. CCTV monitoring has also been intensified by deploying trained/skilled staff to keep a watch on suspected persons round the clock, added the release.