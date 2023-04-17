SCR carries a record 25.5 crore passengers in FY 2022-23, earns ₹5,140.7 crore for the first time

April 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

South Central Railway (SCR) created history in financial year of 2022-23 after its revenue from passenger segment crossed ₹5,000 crore for the first time. The railway raked in ₹5140.70 crore by carrying 255.5 million (25.25 crore) passengers during the financial year; that is double the 127 million passengers (12.7 crore) it carried the year before.

The overall originating revenue of the railway for the financial year was ₹18,973.14 crore, the highest since the zone’s inception. In 2021-22, it was ₹14,266.04 crore, and the previous best was ₹15,708.88 crore in 2018–19, said general manager (GM) Anil Kumar Jain at a presser here on Monday.

Flanked by additional general manager R. Dhananjayalu and other department heads, the GM said SCR registered best ever performances in various segments during the last financial year.

It also hauled about 131.854 million tonnes (MT) of freight, setting another record as the figure was 117.797 MTs the year before; the previous best was 122.5 MTs in 2018-19. This earned the railway a revenue of ₹13,051.09 crore, the highest ever. In 2021-22, the revenue was ₹10,615.68 crore and the previous best was ₹10,954.69 crore in 2018-19.

Fine collection during ticket checking for 2022-23 was ₹211.26 crore against the ₹111.52 crore in 2021-22; the previous best was ₹154.29 crore in 2019-20. Revenue from scrap sales set another record at ₹391 crore, which was more than the Railway Board target of ₹340 crore and the best scrap-sale revenue over the past 10 years, Mr. Jain said.

Infrastructure

The GM said SCR achieved the best track addition in 2022-23 since its inception, with 49.8 km new lines, 151.38 km doubling and 182.17 km tripling, resulting in a total track addition of 383.35 km.

The new lines include 15.6 km on Bhavanapalem–Sattupalli section, 12.7 km on Krishna–Maganoor section and 21.5 km on Kodakandla–Duddeda section. The doubling works comprise 79.03 km done as part of Guntur–Guntakal project, 29.40 km done as part of Gooty–Dharmavaram project, 39.78 km on Nidadavolu–Aravalli section and 3.17 km bypass line at Gooty.

The tripling works comprise 100.09 km done as part of Vijayawada–Gudur project, 46.22 km done as part of Kazipet–Balharshah project and 35.86 km done as part of Kazipet–Vijayawada project. The GM said electrification had been completed on 1,017 km, the second highest electrification across Indian Railways in 2022-23.

Speed

The speed limit was raised to 130 kmph on all the Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) and Golden Diagonal (GD) routes and the high-density Secunderabad–Kazipet section, on a total of 1,743.42 km. About 66 electronic interlocking systems were commissioned during the period, another record.

Mr. Jain said performance of workshops too was impressive, with 1,776 coaches overhauled at Lalaguda, surpassing the target of 1,767 coaches. In Tirupati, the best rate of maintenance of 1,270 coaches was done. At Rayanapadu, 6,300 wagons were repaired, which is said to be the highest out-turn.