SCR carried 100 million passengers this financial year

Overall, 22.14 million originating passengers were transported in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR) continued the robustness in its growth in the current financial year, registering ₹422.33 crore of passenger revenue which is the best ever performance for August month in any year. The previous best was ₹345.96 crore achieved in August, 2019.

Overall, 22.14 million originating passengers were transported in August which has led to crossing an important milestone of transporting 100 million passengers in the financial year so far carrying 100.7 million passengers during April – August.

The passenger revenue achieved last month is also the second best monthly passenger revenue registered in any financial year, the best one registered in May, 2022. The zone has also registered ₹2,039.33 crore during April to August 2022 in the passenger segment, informed an official spokesperson on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 337 special train services were operated last month to meet the extra rush during the holiday and festival season which helped in meeting the transport needs of 2.96 lakhs of passengers and generating ₹20.19 crore revenue.

Similarly, to cater to the increase in demand from the passengers in regular trains, around 1,089 extra coaches have been attached which have helped in transportation of nearly 80,000 additional passengers, contributing ₹3.12 crore in revenue. All these measures have resulted in highest revenue, said CPRO Ch. Rakesh.

General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain said the zone has been amongst the first ones to reintroduce 100% Mail Express trains under its purview to meet the passenger demand. The traffic wing has been working in coordination with other departments in identifying the popular routes and operating the train services to suit the requirements of rail passengers accordingly, he added.