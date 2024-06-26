SCR cancels 78 trains due to third line works

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the diversion of 78 trains and cancellation of 26 trains either originating from the zone or passing by till July 6/7 due to non-interlocking works for the commissioning of the third line between Asifabad and Rechni Road stations of the Kazipet-Balharshah sections in Secunderabad division on Wednesday.

Cancelled services include daily trains — 17003 Kazipet-Solapur, 17004 Balharshah- Kazipet, 12757 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar, 12758 Sirpur Kagaznagar-Secunderabad and others. Trains between Secunderabad to Hazrat Nizamuddin, Patna, Raxual, Danapur and Subdergunj, Hyderabad to Gorakhpur, Raxual and others have been cancelled on specific days during the period.

Trains with diverted routes till July 4 from June 27 include 12590 Secunderabad-Gorakhpur and 12589 Gorakhpur-Secunderabad through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed and Nizamabad. 12723 Secunderabad-New Delhi and 12724 New Delhi-Secunderabad too has been diverted through these stations.

The 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi & 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam through Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur and Nagpur with halts at Rajahmundry, Eluru, TP Gudem, Vijaywada, Khammam, Balharshah, and others have been eliminated till July 5. While 12803 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin will be diverted on June 28, July 1 and July 3, 12804 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam will be diverted on June 26, June 30 and July 3.

The 12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi and 12724 New Delhi-Hyderabad have been rescheduled by one hour and two hours, respectively, on certain days during this period. The 12791 Secunderabad-Danapur has been rescheduled by 75 minutes from July 4-6, said a press release.