SCR cancels 69 trains

South Central Railways (SCR) has announced the cancellation of 69 trains for the next couple of days in view of the heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and waterlogging of tracks.

Nine trains have been cancelled for Monday alone. These are: Train No. 12760 Hyderabad-Tambaram, 12862 Mahbubnagar- Visakhapatnam, 12764 Secunderabad-Tirupati, 12728 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam, 12727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, 12861 Visakhapatnam-Mahbubnagar, 17659 Secunderabad-Bhadrachalam Road, 17234 Sirpur-Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad and 17660 Bhadrachalam Road-Secunderabad. Train No. 17033 Bhadrachalam Road-Balharshah will depart from Kazipet instead of Bhadrachalam on Monday (September 2, 2024), according to a press release late on Sunday (September 1, 2024) night.