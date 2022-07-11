SCR cancels 54 trains due to rains

Steps up vigil at vulnerable points

South Central Railway (SCR) has been forced to cancel or partially cancel as many as 56 trains, including several suburban MMTS trains connecting the twin cities, due to the incessant rains lashing across the State for the last few days and more rains forecast on Monday.

About 20 passenger trains have been cancelled and of them 16 are in the Hyderabad Division alone and two each in the Hyderabad and Nanded divisions. Two other trains have been partially cancelled in the Vijaywada Division.

Close to 34 MMTS services remain suspended from Monday till Wednesday (July 13) and these are those moving between Hyderabad-Lingampally and Lingampally-Hyderabad, Falaknuma-Lingampally and Lingampally-Falaknuma and one service each between Secunderabad-Lingampally and Lingampally, said an official spokesman.

Meanwhile, in-charge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain held a digital meeting with the divisional managers across the zone to check on the monsoon preparedness in view of heavy rains and called for strengthening of patrolling at all identified vulnerable sections such as tracks and bridges.

Cleaning and maintenance of side water drains, catch water drains and waterways should be taken up to avoid flooding of tracks and ensure smooth running of trains. Working of Anemometers — to check wind speeds — fixed at critical locations should be monitored.

Officials were told to take cognisance of weather warning reports and maintain liaison with Irrigation department. A booklet on monsoon precautions has been supplied to all the concerned officials at various levels, added the spokesperson in a press release.