SCR bags five energy efficiency awards

South Central Railway has received five energy efficient unit awards from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 25th National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management – 2024 held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel, on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Division received four awards for building sector and carriage workshop and Lallaguda bagged one award for efforts towards energy efficient unit. The awards were received by Hyderabad Division railway manager Lokesh Vishnoi along with his team and officials of workshop.

The award recipients are Rail Nilayam (SCR Headquarters Building), Secunderabad; Hyderabad Bhavan (Hyderabad Division headquarters), Secunderabad; Lekha Bhavan (accounts building); Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Moula Ali; and the Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda, according to a press release on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.