SCR bags five energy efficiency awards

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway has received five energy efficient unit awards from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 25th National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management – 2024 held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel, on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Division received four awards for building sector and carriage workshop and Lallaguda bagged one award for efforts towards energy efficient unit. The awards were received by Hyderabad Division railway manager Lokesh Vishnoi along with his team and officials of workshop.

The award recipients are Rail Nilayam (SCR Headquarters Building), Secunderabad; Hyderabad Bhavan (Hyderabad Division headquarters), Secunderabad; Lekha Bhavan (accounts building); Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Moula Ali; and the Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda, according to a press release on Friday.

