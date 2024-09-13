GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR bags five energy efficiency awards

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway has received five energy efficient unit awards from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 25th National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management – 2024 held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel, on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Division received four awards for building sector and carriage workshop and Lallaguda bagged one award for efforts towards energy efficient unit. The awards were received by Hyderabad Division railway manager Lokesh Vishnoi along with his team and officials of workshop.

The award recipients are Rail Nilayam (SCR Headquarters Building), Secunderabad; Hyderabad Bhavan (Hyderabad Division headquarters), Secunderabad; Lekha Bhavan (accounts building); Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Moula Ali; and the Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda, according to a press release on Friday.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.