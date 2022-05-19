SCR bags 5 all India performance efficiency awards

South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged five all India performance efficiency awards for last year, including security shield, comprehensive healthcare shield (jointly with West Central Railway), civil engineering shield (jointly with Western and Central Railways), stores shield (jointly with Western Railways) and civil engineering construction shield (jointly with North Western Railways).

The initiatives that helped it bag the shields are CCTV cameras installed at 58 railway stations across the zone in 2021-22 with steps to ensure safe journey for women and children; elimination of 71 manned level crossings, rehabilitation of bridges and maintenance of railway tracks; ‘Mission Zero Scrap’ project; 344 km addition to rail network - 83 km new lines, 197 km double lines and 64 km third lines; COVID care centres at five hospitals, vaccination drives, oxygen generation plants and implementation of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).

Railways Minister Ashwini, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve and Darshana Jardosh will give away the awards at a function to be held on May 28 in Bhubaneswar. General Manager A.K. Jain congratulated the respective department heads, said a press release on Thursday.