SCR asks Genco to complete LA for BTPS, YTPS rail lines

Authorities of South Central Railway (SCR) have assured technical support to Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TS-Genco) for early completion of railway lines to new thermal power projects – Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) – for transportation of coal.

Principal Operations Chief Manager R. Dhananjayulu and Chief Traffic Planning Manager B. Nagya met Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao here on Thursday and discussed various issues pertaining to railways and power utilities and assured to extend total technical support to complete the railway line from Manuguru to BTPS and also to YTPS.

The SCR officials has asked TS-Genco to resolve the land acquisition (LA) issues all along the rail corridor at the earliest. Mr. Prabhakar Rao thanked the railway authorities for their support.