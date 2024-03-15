GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR announces progress in Kazipet-Balharshah third line work

March 15, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South-Central Railway (SCR) on Friday announced that a 19-km third line between Asifabad and Rechini Road, which is part of the Kazipet–Balharshah tripling and electrification project has been completed and commissioned.

The Kazipet–Balharshah section is a vital rail link along the Grand Trunk Route connecting the northern parts of the country with the southern region. Taking into account the previously completed Raghavapuram–Mandamarri section, a total of 184 km on the section has a third line and has been electrified, according to a press release.

The section, which falls in Telangana and Maharashtra under the Grand Trunk route, has been witnessing continual growth in both passenger and freight traffic. The tripling work between Raghavapuram and Mandamarri for a distance of 33 km was completed in 2016 to decongest this vital section.

To further ease the traffic, tripling and electrification work on the balance stretch of Kazipet–Balharshah section, for a distance of 202 km (Telangana-159 km and Maharashtra-43 km) was sanctioned in 2015-16 with an estimated cost of ₹2,063 crore.

As part of it, 72 km between Hasanparthi Road and Raghavapuram and 60 km between Sirpur Khagaznagar and Manikgarh has already been completed.

Now, out of 159 km stretch that falls in Telangana, third line works between Asifabad and Rechini Road for a distance of 19 km has been completed. This line falls under Kumurambheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts, giving boost for the socio-economic development of this region.

Commissioning of third line of this stretch will further ease the congestion for both freight and passenger trains in this Grand Trunk route. Works in the balance stretches are in fast progress, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain in the release.

