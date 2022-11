November 28, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A joint parcel product initiative by the South Central Railway (SCR) and the Indian Posts under the ‘Rail PostGati Shakti Cargo Express’ providing door step pickup and delivery is soon to be unveiled. SCR general manager A.K. Jain, chief commercial manager G. John Prasad, DRM (Sec’bad) A.B. Gupta, chief post master general (TS) K. Prakash and other officials held a meeting to discuss the modalities at the Rail Nilayam on Monday, a press release said.