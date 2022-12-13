Scope of transferable development rights extended

December 13, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aiming to make transferable development rights (TDRs) more attractive for property owners in order to escape the payment of heavy cost of land acquisition for various development projects, government has made certain amendments to the building norms extending their scope.

An order issued by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department on Tuesday made changes to building rules, expanding the geographical limits of use of TDRs from within Outer Ring Road (ORR) to within the purview of HMDA.

Expanding also the allowable modes of redeeming TDRs, the orders added a clause to the rules with regard to payment of compounding fee with respect to violations up to 10% of the built up space. The applicants are now allowed to either pay the compounding fee or adjust the compounding fee with the equivalent value of TDRs.

Further, in cases where the buildings are constructed as per rules without obtaining prior permission, but seeking regularisation of the same, such cases may be considered with utilisation of value of TDR equivalent to 33% compounding fee, subject to satisfaction of all other rules and regulations, including Fire NOC, the orders said.

TDRs are issued by the municipal/development authority in lieu of monetary compensation, which may be used for construction of up to two additional floors over and above the permitted number, subject to compliance with all other rules and regulations in force. They may be redeemed by the property owners or sold to others who require them.