Scooter rider dies in lorry-truck collision

A scooter rider died while three others sustained injuries when three heavy vehicles collided at Kothur junction on Bengaluru Highway. Anjaiah, 50 died after the truck laden with stacked empty cartons overturned on him on its left side. The pillion rider sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Shamshabad along with the lorry and truck drivers.

Passengers enroute Bengaluru were stuck in a two-hour long traffic jam from about 3 p.m, which is still being cleared by the Kothur police.

“The lorry enroute Shamshabad from Shadnagar took a right turn when the truck coming at a high speed crashed into it from the rear. The truck overturned on the scooter on its left. The man died on spot while others sustained major injuries,” said Kothur Inspector Narsimha Rao.

A case was booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation will follow after the road clearance work is completed, the official said.