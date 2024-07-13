GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scooter rider dies in lorry-truck collision

Updated - July 13, 2024 12:42 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A scooter rider died while three others sustained injuries when three heavy vehicles collided at Kothur junction on Bengaluru Highway. Anjaiah, 50 died after the truck laden with stacked empty cartons overturned on him on its left side. The pillion rider sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Shamshabad along with the lorry and truck drivers.  

Passengers enroute Bengaluru were stuck in a two-hour long traffic jam from about 3 p.m, which is still being cleared by the Kothur police.  

“The lorry enroute Shamshabad from Shadnagar took a right turn when the truck coming at a high speed crashed into it from the rear. The truck overturned on the scooter on its left. The man died on spot while others sustained major injuries,” said Kothur Inspector Narsimha Rao.

A case was booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation will follow after the road clearance work is completed, the official said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.