Scientists workshop in Hyderabad discusses challenges to human health

June 19, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Antimicrobial resistance, emerging and re-emerging diseases and preparedness, human genetics and genomics of inherited disorders were among the subjects discussed by scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), India, and the Institut Pasteur (France) during a three-day workshop held last week at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad.

The workshop, the first episode of which took place in 2020, aims at seeking collaborations and joint research programmes in health between the two countries. It is a follow-up of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the institutes in early 2022.

“The meeting exemplified how scientists in the two organizations have overlapping research interests in addressing multiple aspects of human diseases. The workshop strengthens our collaborative research between the two countries. Going forward, our hope is to have a CSIR-Pasteur Centre of Excellence at CCMB, Hyderabad,” said CSIR-CCMB director Vinay Nandicoori.

“We look forward to strengthening our alliance further through partnering in joint research projects, academic exchanges and the possible creation of a joint research centre at some point as our two institutions seek to address current and future challenges to health,” said senior executive scientific vice-president, Institut Pasteur, Christophe d’Enfert, according to a press release on Monday.