Scientists show ocean currents can swing both ways

Published - November 14, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

For over a century, scientists have explained how ocean surface currents in the Northern Hemisphere are deflected to the right of the winds and to the left of the winds in the Southern Hemisphere.

A new study by scientists around the world, including those from Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Systems (INCOIS), have shown that the opposite could also happen — ocean currents can, under certain conditions, be deflected to the left of the winds in the Northern Hemisphere.

“This study will contribute to improving the simulation of coastal currents in operational models around the Indian Ocean, a region that supports productive ecosystems and fisheries and also plays a vital role in weather prediction,” co-author and INCOIS scientist M.S. Girishkumar said in a press release on Thursday.

The study, which analysed years of data from a long-term deepwater surface moored buoy maintained by National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), comes in the backdrop of the forthcoming launch of a new NASA satellite to simultaneously measure surface winds and currents globally at high spatial and temporal resolution.

“This research opens a window into an aspect of wind-forced ocean circulation that has been rarely observed and is poorly understood. What we had detected may be an additional source of upper ocean turbulent mixing, which is a crucial ingredient for understanding weather and climate variations, marine biogeochemical cycles, ecosystem dynamics and sustainable marine fisheries,” said lead author and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (U.S.) Michael J. McPhaden.

Other institutions involved in the study include Andrija Mohorovicic Geophysical Institute, the University of Zagreb (Croatia). The study, published in the journal Science Advances, builds on Vagn Walfrid Ekman’s century-old foundational theory of wind-driven ocean currents, added the release.

