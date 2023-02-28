Scientist ends life over loss in business

February 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A scientist at a defence research organisation here allegedly ended his life on Tuesday, reportedly over financial losses.

Vanam Ramesh, 39, hailing from West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging at his residence at Nadergul around 9 a.m., said police. As per preliminary investigation, Adibatla police found that Ramesh had invested in a business run by his friends. He also took huge loans to support the business on the promise that the partners would take care of the repayment.

As debt default occurred, Ramesh, who was criminally intimidated, insulted by caste name, and cheated, was forced to transfer the ownership of his house to the partners.

Police said no note was found at the scene. Ramesh’s body was shifted to the Ibrahimpatnam Area Hospital for post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

After recording his family’s statement and examining related material, police booked the persons involved in the offences under IPC Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)