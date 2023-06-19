HamberMenu
Science workshop Inaugurated at GITAM

N. Vamsi Krishna, convenor of the event, said they are focussing on two areas—methods and writing a paper and reviewing the comments

June 19, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The department of mathematics, GITAM School of Science, on Monday inaugurated a three-day workshop titled ‘Physics of Fluids: Methods and Applications (PFMA-Part-IV)‘ on its campus here.

G.P. Raja Sekhar, former dean, faculty of sciences, IIT Kharagpur, delivered the inaugural address. While elaborating on the key aim of the workshop, he said, “we want to introduce some techniques, focussing on better vision synthetic methods and applications followed by some ideas on technical/paper writing.” He made it clear that PFMS Part-IV was the concluding version. He encouraged the participants to experiment.

N. Vamsi Krishna, convenor of the event, said they were focussing on two areas, methods and writing a paper and reviewing the comments.

About 50 delegates from various engineering colleges participated in this workshop.

