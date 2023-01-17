Science to meet Telangana’s Cheriyal art at this workshop today

January 17, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST-India), in collaboration with B.M. Birla Science Centre and Planetarium, is organising a workshop titled ‘Communicating Science Through Cheriyal Art’ on January 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be a pre-cursor to the India Science Festival 2023 (ISF 2023) scheduled to be held at the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, from January 20 to22. The workshop is free and open to all age groups.

City-based artist Saikiran Verma will be leading the Cheriyal art workshop with his brother, Saikiran Verma. They received this art as a legacy from their great grandfather Venkataramaiah, grandfather Chandraiah and father Nageshwar Varma, the last two being national awardees. The workshop will be co-led by Instructor-Humanities at the Indian Institute of Science-Bangalore, Bitasta Das, who has been at the forefront of bridging the gap between folk art and science.

The workshop is another effort to integrate the traditional art form and science, said G.P. Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute director K.G. Kumar in a press release.