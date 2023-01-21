Science fest gets underway at centenary year celebrations of HPS Begumpet

January 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

There was good response on the day one of the three-day India Science Festival organised by the Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet as part of its centenary celebrations on Saturday.

The science festival, organised by FAST India in association with Telangana State Innovation Cell, is themed around ‘Future is Now’. The event includes popular science talks, inter-disciplinary panel discussions, interactive installations, hands-on workshops, policy roundtables, book launches, film screenings and performances, biodiversity trails, photo exhibition and a PhD programme booth for college students as well.

“It is exhilarating to host such a grand scale event and see participation from various quarters — students, scientists, researchers, teachers — for the first event of our year long centenary celebrations. It was wonderful to also have our alumni joining us here today during the India Science Fest. Through the last hundred years we have endeavoured at excellence, and we will strive to keep this legacy for the coming years,” president of the HPS Society Gusti J. Noria said.

There were talks such as ‘Unlocking the secrets of the universe: a walk through a particle accelerator’ by Senior Scientist in CERN Switzerland Archana Sharma, ‘Machine Learning – past, present and a likely future’ by Prateek Jain of Google Research India, ‘Eyes behind JWST: from first light to new planets’ by Mark McCaughrean from European Space Agency, ‘Varahamihira’s eclipse proof: exploring the history of Indian astronomy’ by R Gopu of the Varahamihira Science Forum. There were also experts from around the world talking on AI, how biology and physics work together, accelerating discover with advancement of computers, neuroscience, nanoscience and creating a disease-free world, according to a press release here.