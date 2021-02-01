Schools witness thin attendance in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY

01 February 2021 23:25 IST

The High Schools and Colleges that were opened on Monday, the first day after a gap of about 11 months, witnessed thin attendance with many parents following ‘wait and watch’ policy.

The High School located at Pothireddypalle witnessed attendance of 60 students out of the total 191 student strength in both 9th and 10th classes. Similarly, the High School at Mamidipally had an attendance of 17 students out of total 34 students.

All the schools followed Covid -19 regulations like sanitising benches and classrooms, putting sanitisers for use by students, offering them masks and keeping prescribed distance among the students while attending classes.

Siddipet stood on the top in getting highest number of students with 51 per cent of students attending classes. Out of the total 34,389 students 17,434 students attended classes. At Shivampet Government High School in Andol constituency 111 students came to school out of the total 170 students. In Sangareddy district a total 18,241 students attended classes against the total 51,769 students.