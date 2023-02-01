Schools under ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ inaugurated

February 01, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the government had been according priority to education and government schools were being upgraded and improved on a par with corporate schools.

The Minister along with MLA K.P. Vivekananda, School Education Commissioner Devasena, and Mayor Neela Gopal Reddy, inaugurated Mandal Parishat Primary School in Quthbullapur Assembly constituency developed under ‘Mana Ooru - Mana Badi’ on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Harish Rao said about 700 schools developed under the scheme were inaugurated on a single day and it was a great achievement under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Students are being taught in English medium at government schools. We have improved infrastructure in schools. Promotions will be given to about 9,000 teachers shortly. Once it was completed, new recruitment would commence,” said Mr. Harish Rao. Informing that sanitation kits would be extended to students, the Minister said that facilities were being improved in about 9,000 schools with an investment of ₹ 3,500 crore in first phase.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurate primary school Chinnachintakuta mandal headquarters in Karimnagar district.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated a school at Khammam district headquarters town.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated schools at Sanathnagar and Cantonment constituency limits.