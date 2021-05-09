Schools turn COVID care centres

Patients who lack isolation facility at home find shelter in these schools

K. Anjaiah (name changed) is in his 40s and lives in Sangareddy town. Recently, he was diagnosed with COVID. But, living in a single room house with his family, he was at a loss on how to isolate himself from others.

He is one among the 11 COVID patients in isolation at a school being run by Seva Bharathi at Saraswati Sishumandir in the outskirts of the district headquarters town.

The centre was started in the school that was closed for the past few months. Eight attendants of the patients are also staying in the school, and they are being given breakfast, lunch, dinner and a glass of milk everyday, free of cost. There are about 16 wash rooms, out of which half are allotted only to the patients.

“There are several patients from middle class and below middle class families who do not have proper isolation facilities at home. We are offering this to serve the needy,” said A. Ambareesh, coordinator of the service.

Earlier, the District Education Officer issued orders that schools in villages could be transformed into isolation centres.

In the neighbouring Siddipet, a night shelter at the district headquarters was transformed into a COVID care centre by the district authorities, as directed by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. Here, about 60 persons can be accommodated and already 40 have been taking shelter. Similarly, Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan is being used as a shelter for COVID patients. Together, these can accommodate about 170 people.

Also, in Kondapaka, the BC Residential School provides isolation to COVID patients. The village has about 100 infected patients. Now, the panchayat is planning to supply food to the patients.